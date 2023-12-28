Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Corporates relook at work-from-home policy as Covid cases resurge

India reports a single-day spike of 702 cases; 6 deaths

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali SinghShivani ShindeSohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday reported a single-day spike in Covid-19 cases of 702, while the country reported six deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active case count stood at 4,097. Meanwhile, some corporates are relooking at the hybrid work mode, or working from home, as cases rise across the country.

Maharashtra reported two deaths, while Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, and Kerala reported one death each. The rise in cases may be attributed to the JN.1 sub-variant, as the toll of confirmed cases has now reached 69. Kerala and Karnataka continued to remain the epicentres of the Covid case spike

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

India records 594 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

JN.1 Covid-19 update: 83 cases detected in India so far, says INSACOG

Black Box eyes 3x growth to $2 bn by 2027 with focus on critical infra

Sirius, Adani to create JV, aims at transforming $175 bn digital economy

Mukesh Ambani bats for young RIL, to keep average age of talent at 30s

Year Ender: 10 big events that shaped the Indian corporate world in 2023

AI, diversity, inclusion will take centre stage in 2024: Indeed survey

Topics : Coronavirus Work from home corporate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon