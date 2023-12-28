Corporates relook at work-from-home policy as Covid cases resurge

India on Thursday reported a single-day spike in Covid-19 cases of 702, while the country reported six deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active case count stood at 4,097. Meanwhile, some corporates are relooking at the hybrid work mode, or working from home, as cases rise across the country.

Maharashtra reported two deaths, while Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, and Kerala reported one death each. The rise in cases may be attributed to the JN.1 sub-variant, as the toll of confirmed cases has now reached 69. Kerala and Karnataka continued to remain the epicentres of the Covid case spike