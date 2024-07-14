CPC sees better results on processing forms shifted from RoC: Sources

Processing of forms related to the Companies Act has seen an uptick of 10 per cent in the first quarter of FY25 since the launch of the Central Processing Centre (CPC) compared to those processed at the registrar offices in the corresponding period last year, according to sources.
The CPC, launched in February this year, centralised filings that were previously spread across registrar offices into one place. Currently, only 12 forms which
