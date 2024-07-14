Business Standard
CPC sees better results on processing forms shifted from RoC: Sources

Currently, only 12 forms which are non-straight-through-process, requiring government approval are being processed at the CPC

Company form filing
Representative Image: CPC, launched in February this year, centralised filings that were previously spread across registrar offices into one place. Image: Shutterstock

Ruchika ChitravanshiDev Chatterjee New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Processing of forms related to the Companies Act has seen an uptick of 10 per cent in the first quarter of FY25 since the launch of the Central Processing Centre (CPC) compared to those processed at the registrar offices in the corresponding period last year, according to sources.

The CPC, launched in February this year, centralised filings that were previously spread across registrar offices into one place. Currently, only 12 forms which

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

