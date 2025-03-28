Cropin secures Walmart project to boost sourcing in US, South America

Bengaluru-based Cropin, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup for food and agriculture, has secured a significant project with the world’s largest retailer, Walmart, to improve scalable sourcing solutions across its US and South American markets.

In a first-of-its-kind deployment, Cropin is rolling out advanced, custom-built AI-powered solutions to help transform Walmart’s sourcing strategies, enhance supply chain resilience, and optimise operational efficiency in the food retail sector.

“I cannot disclose specific details of our collaboration with Walmart due to confidentiality agreements, but I can share this: Cropin empowers retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients to manage agri-food supply chain risks by