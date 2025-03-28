Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cropin secures Walmart project to boost sourcing in US, South America

Cropin secures Walmart project to boost sourcing in US, South America

The partnership aims to mitigate risks associated with weather, market volatility, and supply chain disruptions, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality perishable goods

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Cropin
Premium

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Cropin

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based Cropin, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup for food and agriculture, has secured a significant project with the world’s largest retailer, Walmart, to improve scalable sourcing solutions across its US and South American markets.
 
In a first-of-its-kind deployment, Cropin is rolling out advanced, custom-built AI-powered solutions to help transform Walmart’s sourcing strategies, enhance supply chain resilience, and optimise operational efficiency in the food retail sector.
 
“I cannot disclose specific details of our collaboration with Walmart due to confidentiality agreements, but I can share this: Cropin empowers retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients to manage agri-food supply chain risks by
Topics : Artificial intelligence Walmart Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon