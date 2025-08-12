Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Buy on dips as Cummins India Q1 strong but outlook priced into stock

Buy on dips as Cummins India Q1 strong but outlook priced into stock

Cummins India Q1 profit rose on Powergen and exports growth, with analysts bullish on long-term prospects but cautioning that current valuations reflect the optimism

q1 results, company quarter 1
premium

Near-term growth is being driven by market penetration and execution, while the ramp-up of new products could add incremental upside. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cummins India (Cummins) reported strong results for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26, comfortably beating consensus estimates. Revenue growth was driven by gains in the Powergen and exports segments, along with some increase in Powergen market share. Demand improvement in the Powergen segment may be on the horizon, with prices stabilising.
 
Consolidated revenues increased 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,910 crore. Domestic sales at Rs 2,340 crore grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y (21 per cent quarter-on-quarter, Q-o-Q), while export sales rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y (9 per cent Q-o-Q) to Rs 520 crore. Exports have been rising continuously
Topics : Company Results Cummins India Q1 results
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon