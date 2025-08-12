Buy on dips as Cummins India Q1 strong but outlook priced into stock

Cummins India (Cummins) reported strong results for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26, comfortably beating consensus estimates. Revenue growth was driven by gains in the Powergen and exports segments, along with some increase in Powergen market share. Demand improvement in the Powergen segment may be on the horizon, with prices stabilising.

Consolidated revenues increased 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,910 crore. Domestic sales at Rs 2,340 crore grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y (21 per cent quarter-on-quarter, Q-o-Q), while export sales rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y (9 per cent Q-o-Q) to Rs 520 crore. Exports have been rising continuously