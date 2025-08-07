Dabur targets double-digit growth as monsoon, inflation trends align

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India is eyeing a sustainable double-digit growth rate in both revenue and net profit, amid a normal monsoon and easing inflation, Chairman Mohit Burman told shareholders on Thursday.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic. The signs are encouraging. A normal monsoon is on the cards, inflation is easing, and the broader economy is showing signs of steady recovery,” said Burman at the company’s 50th annual general meeting.

The maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juices has outlined a target of achieving a sustainable double-digit compound annual growth rate in both revenue