Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India's retail sector among fastest growing consumer markets globally: RIL

India's retail sector among fastest growing consumer markets globally: RIL

Reliance says India's retail sector is poised for sustained growth, backed by tech, rural demand, and income gains, while citing challenges in rentals and manpower

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries said India’s retail sector has been one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world. Photo: Bloomberg

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries said India’s retail sector has been one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world.
 
In its annual report for FY25, the oil-to-retail conglomerate said the outlook is positive for the retail industry, which is characterised by technological progress, market expansion, greater consumer engagement, and the launch of innovative products.
 
“India’s retail sector has been one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world. Government initiatives, including tax relief and supportive economic policies, are expected to boost disposable incomes and stimulate consumption. With strong rural demand and projected GDP growth, the retail sector is poised for sustained growth,” it said in its annual report.
 
 
The retailer, which has a presence across consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, grocery, and consumer brands, reported gross revenue of Rs 3,30,943 crore in FY25, marking a growth of 7.9 per cent over FY24.
 
“The business continued its strong track record of profit growth, registering an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 25,094 crore, higher by 8.6 per cent year-on-year. The business opened 2,659 stores during the year, taking the total store count to 19,340—the largest store footprint for any retailer in the country. The registered customer base crossed 349 million,” the company said.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance building 4 engines for growth, long-term value: Mukesh Ambani

tariffs

Tariff Impact: Emkay says buy the dip, stick to discretionary, industrials

Russian Oil

Tariff on Russian Oil: RIL, HPCL, BPCL, IOC can dip up to 18%, say chartspremium

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

India refiners wait for govt order on Russian oil purchases: Report

Bank, NBFC

Big NBFCs raise billions as credit boom brews, RBI watches with interestpremium

 
The company noted in its annual report that upward pressure on rentals due to a demand–supply mismatch for high-quality real estate and the availability of trained manpower to support rapid expansion were challenges. It also said macroeconomic factors affecting consumer spending patterns posed a threat.
 
India’s largest retailer identified opportunities such as rising consumer aspirations and growing disposable incomes, which present significant growth potential. It also listed the acceleration of its own brands and exclusive brand partnerships, leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics for personalised customer engagement and operational efficiency, and expanding into emerging segments and scaling up regional brands.
 
In its industry overview, the company said India’s retail industry has evolved into one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding sectors and contributes to national development.
 
It also cited a recent report by the Boston Consulting Group and the Retailers Association of India, which projected India’s retail sector to reach Rs 190 lakh crore by 2034, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent.
 
“The share of organised retail constitutes 18 per cent of the total retail market, while the unorganised segment, characterised by the presence of millions of small kiranas, constitutes the remaining 82 per cent. India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing retail markets and is poised to become the third-largest retail market by 2030,” the annual report added.
 

More From This Section

Paytm

We are AI-first: Paytm CEO outlines vision for future of digital payments

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

Akasa Air completes 3 yrs of flying; plans flights to SAARC, Asean regions

Adani airports

With ₹20,000 cr plan, Adani eyes global-style airport business hubs

Adani Group

Adani Power receives LoI for 2,400 MW thermal plant in Bihar's Bhagalpur

TCS

TCS to roll out salary hikes for 80% of staff starting September 1

Topics : Reliance Industries Indian retail sector Indian retail industry Industry Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon