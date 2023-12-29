Weak rural demand to delay Dabur's recovery; worst performer among peers

Dabur India has been the worst performer in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space this year (CY23), posting a 1 per cent decline even as its peer index, the Nifty FMCG, has delivered returns of over 29 per cent in this period. Its performance over the last few quarters has been impacted by a slowdown in rural markets, which account for about half its revenues, resulting in lower volumes.

The slowdown in consumption was on account of higher food inflation, which impacted the home and personal care segment. While unseasonal rains hit the demand for juices, growth in the healthcare vertical