Daewoo enters Indian lube market, aims to get 2% share by March next year

South Korean conglomerate Daewoo on Tuesday entered the Indian lubricant market with an aim to grab two per cent market share, in volume terms, by the end of this financial year.

The company has adopted a phased rollout strategy, starting with key metro cities and Tier-2 towns, backed by a robust dealership and distribution network.

For its India foray, Daewoo has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Mangali Industries.

A manufacturing facility in Wada, Maharashtra, with a production capacity of 40,000 metric tonnes per annum, has already been set up. The capacity of this plant could be expanded 2.5