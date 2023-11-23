Deals and discounts make a comeback as Black Friday sale catches on

The sales and discounts are back both online and offline, now for Black Friday on November 24 and Cyber Monday soon after. E-commerce firms, retailers and marquee brands are wooing customers with deals that only Diwali brought till recently. A Western concept signaling the start of Christmas shopping, Black Friday is increasingly becoming an integral part of the retail frenzy in the country.

The flagship e-commerce initiatives of the Tata Group —Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette are hosting their annual and much-anticipated Black Friday Sale with a catchy tagline ‘Thank God It’s Black Friday’. They are providing offers across a spectrum of categories, including apparel, beauty, accessories, footwear, home, jewellery and watches. The sale is