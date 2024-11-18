Business Standard
Defence a key growth driver for auto component major Bharat Forge stock

Domestic revenue grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y. CVs declined 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y while non-autos grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily led by 67 per cent Y-o-Y growth in defence

Industrial segment likely to drive growth of Bharat Forge stock
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Auto component major Bharat Forge's second quarter performance (Q2FY25) was lower than consensus estimates. A slowdown in passenger (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) in both domestic and export markets was offset to a degree by growth in defence and subsidiary JS Autocast. 
 
The standalone revenue of Rs 2,250 crore, operating profit of Rs 610 crore and adjusted net profit of Rs 350 crore remained flat year on year (Y-o-Y). The H1FY25 revenue grew 5 per cent, operating profit grew 8 per cent and net profit grew 10 per cent. The H2FY25 is likely to see a similar range of growth. 
