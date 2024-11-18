Defence a key growth driver for auto component major Bharat Forge stock

Auto component major Bharat Forge's second quarter performance (Q2FY25) was lower than consensus estimates. A slowdown in passenger (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) in both domestic and export markets was offset to a degree by growth in defence and subsidiary JS Autocast.

The standalone revenue of Rs 2,250 crore, operating profit of Rs 610 crore and adjusted net profit of Rs 350 crore remained flat year on year (Y-o-Y). The H1FY25 revenue grew 5 per cent, operating profit grew 8 per cent and net profit grew 10 per cent. The H2FY25 is likely to see a similar range of growth.