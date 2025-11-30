Deutsche Bank rewires GCC playbook to drive innovation, deeper integration

Deutsche Bank is restructuring and transforming its global capability centres (GCCs) into strategic hubs that drive innovation, leadership, and deeper integration with the bank’s core operations. The first major step in this direction is the appointment of Stefan Schaffer as chief executive officer of Deutsche India, the GCC of Deutsche Bank Group.

Schaffer, who also serves as chief information officer for corporate functions and head of global technology (tech) centres at Deutsche Bank, has relocated to India for this transformation.

“The bank’s vision is clear — to continue transforming these centres from cost-focused service hubs into strategic locations driving innovation