DGCA issues show-cause notice to Akasa Air over plane maintenance lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Akasa Air after finding "poor maintenance standards" and "lapses" during a spot check conducted at Bengaluru airport in August this year, officials told Business Standard.

The regulator found that on one of the airline's B737 Max planes, the tyre pressure indicator system (TPIS) was not properly installed on the right-hand nose wheel by the aircraft maintenance engineer.

He failed to perform the "positive locking" of the TPIS sensor on the right-hand nose wheel but still certified the aircraft as fit to fly, allowing it to return to