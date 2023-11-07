Dish needs wash: What does Tata Play tell us about DTH, cable TV's future?

Ayear ago, Tata Play, the satellite television broadcaster once kno­wn as Tata Sky, became the first company in India to take the “co­n­fidential” pre-filing route for an initial pu­b­lic offering (IPO). Under the confide­n­t­ial route, the company did not need to reveal the details of the prelim­­­inary documents and could change its mind about going public after hearing back from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The following month, Tata Play got the green signal from the stock market regulator to proceed with its IPO. However, the issue is yet to happen. The current market buzz is that it could take a lot more time.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest the Tata group could buy out the 20 per cent