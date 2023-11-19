PLI scheme 2.0: Dixon Technologies commits output worth Rs 45K crore

Dixon Technologies, the country’s largest home-grown electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player, has committed a cumulative production value of Rs 48,000 crore in six years and has been declared eligible under the reworked production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT products.

With this move, the company, which applied for the PLI scheme through Padget Electronics, will account for a seventh of the additional production value of Rs 350,000 crore which the government said has been committed collectively by 27 eligible companies in six years.

Confirming their plan, Sunil Vachani, managing director of Dixon Technologies, said: “We had applied under the hybrid domestic category and have committed cumulative production value of Rs 48,000 crore over six years, starting FY24-25, and an investment of Rs