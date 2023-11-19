Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

PLI scheme 2.0: Dixon Technologies commits output worth Rs 45K crore

Company also in talks with Lenovo to be their contract manufacturer

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dixon Technologies, the country’s largest home-grown electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player, has committed a cumulative production value of Rs 48,000 crore in six years and has been declared eligible under the reworked production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT products.   

With this move, the company, which applied for the PLI scheme through Padget Electronics, will account for a seventh of the additional production value of Rs 350,000 crore which the government said has been committed collectively by 27 eligible companies in six years.

Confirming their plan, Sunil Vachani, managing director of Dixon Technologies, said: “We had applied under the hybrid domestic category and have committed cumulative production value of Rs 48,000 crore over six years, starting FY24-25, and an investment of Rs

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Lenovo Tab P12 review: Big screen tablet good for entertainment and more

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

Dixon to make smartphones, other related products for Xiaomi at Noida plant

Flavours of ICC Cricket World Cup final on apps: Food and flowers

Adani-Hindenburg row: Contempt plea in Supreme Court over Sebi probe delay

Tata Realty and Infrastructure to scale up business in India, overseas

Annapurna Swadisht gears up for 50% CAGR over next 4-5 years to Rs 300 cr

Macrotech to invest Rs 800 cr to construct 2 housing projects in Bengaluru

Topics : Lenovo Dixon Technologies PLI scheme

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon