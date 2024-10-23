Domestic M&A average deal value nearly halves at $29 million in 2024

Domestic mergers and acquisitions (M&As) saw the average deal value nearly halving in 2024.

According to the latest figures by LSEG Deals Intelligence, the average deal value was at $29 million, which was 48 per cent lower than the $56 million seen in 2023. The year 2022 had seen $138 million, a recent peak. The current value of $29 million is the lowest it has been since at least 2014.

The number has been buoyed by the Adani group company’s acquisition of a 47 per cent stake in Orient Cement, which was announced on Tuesday. The value of the deal