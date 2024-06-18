Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and global private equity firms EQT and Warburg Pincus are the frontrunners for acquiring Advent’s stake in Mumbai-headquartered biopharmaceuticals firm Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), said sources close to the development.

New Delhi-based Mankind Pharma too is in the fray, but it is taking a more conservative approach to valuation, according to sources.

“BSV is being valued at $1.25-1.5 billion at the moment, which is down from the earlier $2 billion. In 2019 the company was valued at $500 million,” said a source, who added that Mankind Pharma was interested in the deal if the valuations were a