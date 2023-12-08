Sensex (-0.19%)
Driven by artificial intelligence, Micron sees robust chip demand

The market size for global semiconductor memory was valued at $104.58 billion in 2022 and the worldwide semiconductor memory market is expected to touch $201.91 billion by 2032

Anand Ramamoorthy, MD, Micron Technology India
Anand Ramamoorthy, MD, Micron Technology India

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 06:41 AM IST
US-based chipmaker Micron Technology is expecting demand for semiconductors to rise significantly in the next few years, globally and in India, as memory consumption is going up, largely driven by the widespread adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

“Memory consumption is expected to double by the end of the decade and the biggest driver in this is AI. While it’s natural to talk about compute and GPUs (graphics processing units) in the context of AI, it is not to be forgotten that the true enabler for AI is memory … in all the AI engines that we talk about, there is a lot of need to access memory quickly,” Anand Ramamoorthy, managing director, Micron Technology India, told Business Standard.

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 06:39 AM IST

