Luxury car owners in India are getting younger, and, more and more professionals are buying them. This is opposed to the earlier norm of only wealthy families owning luxury vehicles.

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, said that the customer base of luxury cars has evolved tremendously in the last decade. “Apart from wealthy families, a new group of achievers has emerged in India. They have a global outlook, are well-travelled, and have an eye for luxury products. Young entrepreneurs and