DRL trims workforce costs by 25% amid Revlimid-linked margin strain

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is undertaking a major downsizing initiative as it aims to reduce manpower costs by 25 per cent, according to people familiar with the development.
Multiple sources told Business Standard that the downsizing has already begun at DRL. “The internal mandate is to reduce manpower costs by around 25 per cent. As a result, employees in higher salary brackets have been asked to leave various departments. Several employees earning above Rs 1 crore annually have been asked to resign,” said one person with knowledge of the matter, requesting anonymity.
An email sent to DRL remained unanswered.
According to its 2023-24 annual report, DRL employed 26,343 people globally. It hired 6,281 people in FY24 and reported a median employee remuneration of Rs 6 lakh. As on March 31, 2024, the number of permanent employees on the company’s rolls stood at 21,757.
In FY24, DRL spent Rs 5,030 crore on employee benefits and Rs 39.2 crore on training and development. Additionally, 92 per cent of employees underwent skill upgradation.
Assuming manpower costs remain at similar levels, a 25 per cent reduction could result in savings of Rs 1,200-1,300 crore for the company.
Analysts tracking DRL noted that the company has been taking strategic steps to improve operational efficiency over the years. “It has forayed into nutraceuticals (a joint venture with Nestlé) and digital therapeutics, where it launched products for migraine and irritable bowel disease. These are software-based solutions for managing and treating diseases,” said one analyst, adding that there had been considerable hiring and investment in these divisions. “If these divisions are underperforming, there may be some downsizing,” the analyst said.
Sources indicated that the digital therapeutics division may be shut down entirely, while the nutraceuticals division may undergo partial downsizing. “In all, around 300-400 people may be let go across the organisation,” said one source.
Nirmal Bang analysts noted in a February report that DRL is focusing on four key areas to drive future growth: expanding its base business, launching specialty products (such as GLP-1 agonists and biosimilars), exploring new opportunities through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, and optimising costs.
“The company aims to sustain double-digit growth and maintain 25 per cent Ebitda margins through these initiatives,” the analysts said, adding that DRL is investing in high-margin, complex generics and biosimilars for developed markets.
The company is also exploring opportunities in GLP-1 agonists, particularly in emerging markets, while strengthening its research and development and manufacturing capabilities to support these efforts.
“Given the expected decline in Revlimid sales (a cancer drug) and its impact on margins, we have lowered our estimates. However, DRL’s expanding branded presence and cost optimisation efforts should help offset these pressures,” Nirmal Bang said. The brokerage expects DRL’s revenue to record a 10 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), while Ebitda is projected to grow at 3 per cent CAGR over FY24 to FY27. Ebitda margin is estimated at around 23 per cent over FY26E to FY27E. The company is expected to generate free cash flow of Rs 5,300 crore in FY26, which is likely to be used for inorganic opportunities.
The median remuneration of employees increased by 7 per cent in FY24.
“Average percentage increase in the salaries of employees other than key managerial personnel for FY24 was 9 per cent compared to FY23. There was a 14 per cent increase in the total remuneration of executive directors and key managerial personnel due to computation of remuneration on an accrual basis for executive directors and on an actual basis for key managerial personnel. The remuneration calculated does not include perquisites related to employee stock options,” DRL’s FY24 annual report stated.