DRP to start survey documents' review; no deadline extension for residents

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) will begin reviewing survey documents submitted by April 15, 2025 — the extended deadline given to those who missed the earlier survey cut-off date.

The survey is being conducted to determine the eligibility of the residents and businesses of Dharavi for rehabilitation, considering the redevelopment of the area.

DRP deputy collectors in charge of the survey said: “We are now preparing the Draft Annexure-II based on documents received from areas where the household survey has been fully completed. Those who chose not to take part in the survey will be listed as ‘documents not received’