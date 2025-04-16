Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / DRP to start survey documents' review; no deadline extension for residents

DRP to start survey documents' review; no deadline extension for residents

The survey is being conducted to determine the eligibility of the residents and businesses of Dharavi for rehabilitation, considering the redevelopment of the area

Dharavi Redevelopment Project
The draft Annexure-II will be prepared by DRP. It is a part of the eligibility verification process, a regulation for the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project | photo: kamlesh pednekar

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) will begin reviewing survey documents submitted by April 15, 2025 — the extended deadline given to those who missed the earlier survey cut-off date.
 
The survey is being conducted to determine the eligibility of the residents and businesses of Dharavi for rehabilitation, considering the redevelopment of the area.
 
DRP deputy collectors in charge of the survey said: “We are now preparing the Draft Annexure-II based on documents received from areas where the household survey has been fully completed. Those who chose not to take part in the survey will be listed as ‘documents not received’
