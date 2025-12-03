Ducati Watches launch in India with Titan, target 1K outlets in 18 months

Ducati Watches launched in India with Titan a decade after entering the Indian market with its motorcycles.

Why did Ducati choose Titan to launch its watches in India?

“Titan was the natural choice when we decided to enter this new venture, especially in a fast-growing market like India,” Alessandro Cicognani, licensing and sponsorship revenue director, Ducati Motor Holding, told Business Standard in an interview. “When we develop products that are outside our field of expertise, we would like to rely on the best-in-class partner,” he added.

What is the price range and how will Ducati Watches be sold in India?