E-buses to form 50% of India business by FY27: JBM Auto's Nishant Arya

JBM Auto, a $3 billion global conglomerate with a presence in over 37 countries, sees its electric buses (e-buses) contributing 50 per cent to its overall business in India by FY27, Nishant Arya, vice chairman of the company, told Business Standard in an interview.

With an order book of over 10,000 e-buses, the company expects to deliver them in the next two years, by FY27, Arya added. The company received an order size of around 6,300 in FY24.

At present, the e-bus business accounts for around 35 per cent of JBM Auto’s revenue. The company, a key player in India’s