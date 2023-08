Ather Energy, a leading electric two-wheeler company in the country, is aiming to make a net profit in the next 24 months, after which it can plan for an initial public offering (IPO).

The company is also in the process of a fresh round of fund raise which will help it set up a new factory at an expected cost of Rs 1,000 crore and reach a capacity of 1 million units per annum. Its current capacity is 450,000 units per annum. The funds will also go towards strengthening research and development.