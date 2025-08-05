₹17K cr loan fraud case: ED likely to summon Anil Ambani again in 10 days

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to summon Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani again in 10 days for questioning in an alleged Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud case, according to sources.

“During questioning, Anil Ambani informed ED officials that he would need at least seven to 10 days to gather the necessary documents and facts related to the case,” a source said. “Based on his request, the agency may summon him again within the next seven to 10 days,” the source added.

Sixty-six-year-old Ambani was summoned to the ED headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, where his statement was recorded under