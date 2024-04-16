Even before Elon Musk's visit, 8 Indian firms are already Tesla suppliers

An increasing number of Tesla cars are now using components made in India, which was a favoured import destination for the Elon Musk-run company much before it decided to set up a plant in the country.

At least eight Indian suppliers are already working with the US electric vehicle giant, according to data from Bloomberg Suppliers database. The global major is believed to be sourcing anywhere between $1-2 billion worth of auto parts from India now.

Like several other big companies, Tesla too started to de-risk its supply chain after the pandemic shock and looked towards Indian component makers.

Union commerce minister Piyush