Employee grievances at India's top companies up 30% in FY24, shows data

Employee grievances at India’s top companies are on the rise, data collated for BSE50 firms suggests.

There was a 29 per cent rise in such complaints during FY24 compared to a year ago.

Company executives attribute the growth to greater awareness of policies, new methods of accounting for it and improvement in mechanisms to register them.

Data collated for 47 BSE50 companies (as of H1FY25) show that employees and workers filed 8,468 such complaints in FY24.





These are mandatory disclosures made by companies for complaints/grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on