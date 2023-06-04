EV startups set to spawn India's next unicorns amid climate tech push

EV start-ups, as many as 18 of which are in the soonicorn club, have emerged as potential contenders to join the unicorn ranks. These include companies like Ather Energy, Zypp Electric, Blusmart, Yulu, Log9 Materials, Altgreen, and Hero Electric, among others.

At present, there are 970 homegrown EV startups operational in the country. Only one of these has unicorn status. Ola Electric crossed the $1 billion valuation threshold in July 2019, two years after it was founded.