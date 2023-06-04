EV startups set to spawn India's next unicorns amid climate tech push

In line with the country's goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2070, Indian startups in the area of climate technology, especially electric vehicle (EV), have managed to corner a hefty chunk of investments despite an ongoing funding slowdown in the startup world. Given the continued governmental backing and deepening infrastructure, as the ecosystem matures, industry watchers and investors expect EV start-ups to give birth to India’s next unicorns.
At present, there are 970 homegrown EV startups operational in the country. Only one of these has unicorn status. Ola Electric crossed the $1 billion valuation threshold in July 2019, two years after it was founded.
EV start-ups, as many as 18 of which are in the soonicorn club, have emerged as potential contenders to join the unicorn ranks. These include companies like Ather Energy, Zypp Electric, Blusmart, Yulu, Log9 Materials, Altgreen, and Hero Electric, among others.
