Evera Cabs offers to lease 1,000 BluSmart cars financed by PFC, IREDA

Electric mobility firm Evera Cabs has submitted an offer to the interim resolution professional (IRP) overseeing Gensol Engineering to lease 1,000 electric cars previously operated by the now-defunct cab-hailing service BluSmart.

The fleet, financed by public sector lenders Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), could support Evera’s expansion plans while offering lenders a potential recovery route.

“We have sent a proposal to the IRP for a monthly lease plan to get cars that were financed by PFC and IREDA. After the IRP, the proposal will be approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC). We hope