Adani Group gains ₹66,000 crore market capitalisation after Sebi relief

Adani Group stocks surged on Friday, adding nearly Rs 66,000 crore in market capitalisation, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dismissed key allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Shares of all nine listed Adani companies advanced between 0.3 per cent and 12.4 per cent, led by Adani Power. The combined market value of the group rose 4.8 per cent, or Rs 65,932 crore, to Rs 14.28 trillion — the biggest single-day increase in absolute terms since May 12.

Market experts said Sebi’s verdict removes a significant overhang for the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate.

“This judgement clears a