Adani Group gains ₹66,000 crore market capitalisation after Sebi relief

Adani Group gains ₹66,000 crore market capitalisation after Sebi relief

Adani Group's nine listed firms gained up to 12 per cent as Sebi dismissed key Hindenburg charges, lifting market value by Rs 66,000 crore, with Adani Power leading the rally

Adani Group
Adani Power — the biggest gainer on Friday — was further bolstered by Morgan Stanley’s initiation of coverage on the stock with an ‘overweight’ rating and a price target of Rs 818. The stock closed 12.4 per cent higher at Rs 709. (File photo)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group stocks surged on Friday, adding nearly Rs 66,000 crore in market capitalisation, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dismissed key allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.
 
Shares of all nine listed Adani companies advanced between 0.3 per cent and 12.4 per cent, led by Adani Power. The combined market value of the group rose 4.8 per cent, or Rs 65,932 crore, to Rs 14.28 trillion — the biggest single-day increase in absolute terms since May 12.
 
Market experts said Sebi’s verdict removes a significant overhang for the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate.
 
“This judgement clears a
