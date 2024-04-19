Expat impact: The story of India Inc's brushes with expat CEOs a mixed bag

Earlier this month, Thierry Delaporte stepped down as the chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro – about a year and three months before his current term was to end. The software services major informed the stock exchanges on April 6 that Delaporte, a non-Indian – in other words, an expatriate—will be succeeded by Srinivas Pallia, an Indian who has been with Wipro for more than three decades.



The change in Wipro’s leadership once again puts the limelight on India Inc’s tryst with expat CEOs.



“The stay of an expat CEOs is dependent on the duration of the visa,