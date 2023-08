Shashank N D, chief executive officer and co-founder of healthcare technology and services company Practo, has been concentrating on his health for the past nine months, engaging in activities such as weight training and running around 100 kilometres per month. Shashank's newfound focus on health parallels Practo's journey towards profitability.

“As Practo became healthier towards profitability, I also got healthier,” Shashank revealed in an interview.