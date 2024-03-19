Routematic bets on artificial intelligence to tap corporate commuters

Office-goers no longer have to face surge pricing when travelling even during peak hours in Bengaluru in return for a cost of between Rs 99-Rs 225 for a guaranteed timely service.

Benguluru-based corporate commute start-up Routemataic is set to transform corporate transport by focussing on individual commuter needs. It has launched B2B services which club together commuters through AI technology. The service aggregates commuters who work in different companies but have similar travel patterns on the same route and to the same business parks.



Christened COCO Rides, Routematic’s project has tied up with real estate company Brookfield which owns Ecoworld Park.