Exploring opportunities in branded residences: ITC Hotels MD Anil Chadha

ITC Hotels is open to opportunities available for branded residences in the managed space, Anil Chadha, managing director, said.

In a recent conversation with Business Standard, Chadha said: “It is something we are exploring, but have not settled for any specific model yet.”

The company is heading for a stock market debut on Wednesday after being demerged from ITC Ltd and is gearing up for an independent journey in the hospitality sector, with brands such as ITC Hotels, Welcomhotel, and WelcomHeritage, to name a few.

“We have to make sure that residences or villas are made according to our design