Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Exploring opportunities in branded residences: ITC Hotels MD Anil Chadha

Exploring opportunities in branded residences: ITC Hotels MD Anil Chadha

In a recent conversation with Business Standard, Chadha said: "It is something we are exploring, but have not settled for any specific model yet"

Anil Chadha, MD, ITC
Premium

ITC Hotels MD Anil Chadha. Photo: Company

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC Hotels is open to opportunities available for branded residences in the managed space, Anil Chadha, managing director, said.
 
In a recent conversation with Business Standard, Chadha said: “It is something we are exploring, but have not settled for any specific model yet.”
 
The company is heading for a stock market debut on Wednesday after being demerged from ITC Ltd and is gearing up for an independent journey in the hospitality sector, with brands such as ITC Hotels, Welcomhotel, and WelcomHeritage, to name a few.
 
“We have to make sure that residences or villas are made according to our design
Topics : ITC Hotels Hotel industry Hospitality industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon