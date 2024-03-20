FAME II not getting extension is setback for industry: Switch Mobility CEO

Switch Mobility India, the electric vehicle (EV) arm of commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland, recently acquired its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME II) certificate, with the scheme set to expire for the company on March 31. MAHESH BABU, the company’s chief executive officer, discusses concerns regarding the FAME policy, funding, and dealership expansion with Shine Jacob in an interview. Edited excerpts:

What is your opinion on the current status of the FAME II policy?



Regarding EVs, FAME II is concluding in March. Unfortunately, the government has yet to finalise FAME III, providing only