JSW group-MG Motor JV plans to sell a million electric vehicles by 2030

'The percentage of stake we hold is not as important as bringing the highest and best-available technology cars into India', says Sajjan Jindal

JSW MG Motor India
Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group and Parth Jindal, director of JSW Group, RAJEEV CHABA, chief executive officer (CEO) emeritus of MG Motor India at launch of JSW MG Motor India

Dev Chatterjee
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group and Parth Jindal, director of JSW Group, have launched JSW MG Motor India, with plans to sell 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. The joint venture (JV) with SAIC Motor Corporation of China intends to introduce the Cyberster, an electric sports car, to India by early 2025. The JV plans to invest up to $5 billion by 2030. At a media round-table held in Mumbai on Wednesday, SAJJAN JINDAL, PARTH JINDAL, and RAJEEV CHABA, chief executive officer (CEO) emeritus of MG Motor India, outlined their vision to transform the Indian EV sector, similar

JSW Group MG Motor India Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India SAIC Motor

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

