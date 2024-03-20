JSW group-MG Motor JV plans to sell a million electric vehicles by 2030

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group and Parth Jindal, director of JSW Group, have launched JSW MG Motor India, with plans to sell 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. The joint venture (JV) with SAIC Motor Corporation of China intends to introduce the Cyberster, an electric sports car, to India by early 2025. The JV plans to invest up to $5 billion by 2030. At a media round-table held in Mumbai on Wednesday, SAJJAN JINDAL, PARTH JINDAL, and RAJEEV CHABA, chief executive officer (CEO) emeritus of MG Motor India, outlined their vision to transform the Indian EV sector, similar