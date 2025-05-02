Friday, May 02, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / FECs in India have gaps that need to be addressed: Bharti Real Estate CEO

FECs in India have gaps that need to be addressed: Bharti Real Estate CEO

Its MD&CEO says discussions on with many global players for indoor entertainment area

SK Sayal, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of Bharti Real Estate
Premium

SK Sayal, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of Bharti Real Estate

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's family entertainment centres (FECs) or amusement parks space has a major gap that needs to be addressed, and all global players would want to come to the country since it's the only major economy that is seeing sizeable growth, said SK Sayal, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of Bharti Real Estate, which is developing India's largest mall with 3 million square feet (msf) in Aerocity, Delhi, having an indoor entertainment space of 300,000 square feet.
 
In an exclusive conversation with Business Standard, the top executive said that while many luxury and high-street food and retail players as
Topics : Real Estate Bharti Realty aerocity Malls

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon