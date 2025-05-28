Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 12:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Finance Ministry cold to Bharti Airtel plea on dues-to-equity switch

Finance Ministry cold to Bharti Airtel plea on dues-to-equity switch

If Airtel's request is accepted, the government would have 2 to 4 per cent equity in the telco

airtel bharti airtel
Premium

Bharti Airtel’s application for converting its AGR dues to the government into equity ownership was meant to seek clarity on available options for the company

Harsh KumarAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union finance ministry is not keen on considering Bharti Airtel’s request for converting its ₹41,000 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into government equity, it is learnt.
 
“They (Airtel) had approached us. But we told them to follow the legal process on their AGR dues. In the case of Vodafone, the spectrum payment dues were converted into equity,” a senior government official told Business Standard. 
 
If Airtel’s request is accepted, the government would have 2 to 4 per cent equity in the telco.
 
Email queries sent to the finance ministry and Airtel remained unanswered till the time
