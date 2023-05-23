Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

The slowdown in flexible (flexi) staffing continued for the second consecutive quarter, as new flexi jobs witnessed 0.4 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (FY23), said the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) in its annual flexi staffing industry report on Tuesday.
In the third quarter, the industry had registered a growth rate of 0.8 per cent.
However, the flexi staffing industry logged 14 per cent annual growth in new jobs in FY23, as members of ISF collectively added 177,000 flexi jobs, driven by a surge in employment, particularly in sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, consumer durables, and health care.
