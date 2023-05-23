close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

Earlier, in Q3 the industry had registered a growth of 0.8 per cent.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
jobs
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The slowdown in flexible (flexi) staffing continued for the second consecutive quarter, as new flexi jobs witnessed 0.4 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (FY23), said the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) in its annual flexi staffing industry report on Tuesday. 
In the third quarter, the industry had registered a growth rate of 0.8 per cent.
However, the flexi staffing industry logged 14 per cent annual growth in new jobs in FY23, as members of ISF collectively added 177,000 flexi jobs, driven by a surge in employment, particularly in sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, consumer durables, and health care.
Or

Also Read

Flexi-staffing industry's Q3 growth lowest in past 10 quarters: ISF report

Flexi staffing grew 6% in July-Sept, added 78,000 new jobs: Report

Near-term headwinds likely to keep staffing solution companies muted

Flexi- or multi-cap fund? Go by risk appetite, not by past returns

Flexi work model is here to stay, was around even before Covid: Infosys

Reliance Retail hands over pink slips to 700 staff, many on watch list

SpiceJet hikes salaries for captain pilots to Rs 7.5 lakh per month

Noida Metro invites feedback from public to improve services, experience

Biocon Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 cr, revenue up 57%

ALD Automotive completes acquisition of LeasePlan, makes local mgt changes

Topics : Indian companies

First Published: May 23 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

jobs
2 min read

Reliance Retail hands over pink slips to 700 staff, many on watch list

Reliance Retail
2 min read

SpiceJet hikes salaries for captain pilots to Rs 7.5 lakh per month

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Noida Metro invites feedback from public to improve services, experience

Noida-Greater Noida Metro
2 min read

Biocon Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 cr, revenue up 57%

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon