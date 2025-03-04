Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 06:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / The ePlane Company, ETAC join forces to give wing to flying taxis

The ePlane Company, ETAC join forces to give wing to flying taxis

This partnership goes beyond just developing aircraft - it aims to build an entire ecosystem

ePlane air Taxi with VertiVolt charger
Premium

ePlane air Taxi with VertiVolt charger

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a stride towards the future of urban air mobility, Chennai-based electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) startup The ePlane Company has partnered with ETAC, a venture that envisions city skies buzzing with affordable, on-demand flying taxis — just as easy to book as an Uber ride.
 
With ETAC -- which describes itself as an air mobility service provider -- already scouting land for vertiports in Gurugram and Noida, the National Capital Region could soon become the country’s first hub for local aerial mobility.
 
This partnership goes beyond just developing aircraft — it aims to build an entire ecosystem. From
Topics : flying cars Uber Flying Taxis Future Mobility

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon