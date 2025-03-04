The ePlane Company, ETAC join forces to give wing to flying taxis

In a stride towards the future of urban air mobility, Chennai-based electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) startup The ePlane Company has partnered with ETAC, a venture that envisions city skies buzzing with affordable, on-demand flying taxis — just as easy to book as an Uber ride.

With ETAC -- which describes itself as an air mobility service provider -- already scouting land for vertiports in Gurugram and Noida, the National Capital Region could soon become the country’s first hub for local aerial mobility.

This partnership goes beyond just developing aircraft — it aims to build an entire ecosystem. From