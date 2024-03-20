Sensex (    %)
                             
HUL to decarbonise its supply chain by 2039, use 100% green energy by 2030

HUL has signed MoU with BP and Jio-BP to use BIO-CNG for its trucks. Emissions from BIO-CNG are about 70 per cent less than those from fossil fuels

Hindustan unilever, HUL
Premium

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the country’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), is working towards decarbonising its end-to-end supply chain by 2039.

So far, the maker of Lux soaps has already made strides towards achieving zero emissions at its manufacturing units by 2030.

“In line with our Unilever commitments at our key manufacturing plants, we will start using 100 per cent green energy by 2030,” Yogesh Mishra, executive director, supply chain at HUL, told Business Standard.

He added, “At our manufacturing plants, we now use 95 per cent green energy. We have set up solar and wind energy systems

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

