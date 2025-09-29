Monday, September 29, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / FMCG firms see muted Q2 sales as distributors await GST-linked MRP cuts

FMCG firms see muted Q2 sales as distributors await GST-linked MRP cuts

FMCG companies face muted sales in July-September as distributors slow purchases ahead of GST-driven MRP cuts, with Hindustan Unilever citing a short-term impact

FMCG
premium

The revised GST rates lowered MRPs across items ranging from food products to shampoos and soaps. | File Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to face topline pressures in the July–September quarter as distributor purchases slowed ahead of the goods and services tax (GST) transition. Buyers held off until new stock with updated maximum retail prices (MRPs) reached the market. The government had announced GST cuts on many categories, effective 22 September.
 
The revised GST rates lowered MRPs across items ranging from food products to shampoos and soaps.
 
Distributors in the central, western and eastern regions reported muted growth. Typically, distributors stock up ahead of the festive season as secondary sales (distributor-to-retailer sales) rise, but this time
Topics : FMCGs FMCG firms GST Revamp GST rate cuts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon