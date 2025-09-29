FMCG firms see muted Q2 sales as distributors await GST-linked MRP cuts

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to face topline pressures in the July–September quarter as distributor purchases slowed ahead of the goods and services tax (GST) transition. Buyers held off until new stock with updated maximum retail prices (MRPs) reached the market. The government had announced GST cuts on many categories, effective 22 September.

The revised GST rates lowered MRPs across items ranging from food products to shampoos and soaps.

Distributors in the central, western and eastern regions reported muted growth. Typically, distributors stock up ahead of the festive season as secondary sales (distributor-to-retailer sales) rise, but this time