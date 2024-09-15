Ford's comeback brings new life to Maraimalai Nagar after two-year lull

Henry Ford Road in Maraimalai Nagar, located about 50 kilometres from Chennai, has remained calm for the past two years, ever since the Ford India plant ceased operations in 2022. However, on Saturday, an outsider could sense a feeling of rejuvenation in the air after the company's reopening plans became public.

Well, Ford may be the same company, but Maraimalai Nagar has changed a lot in two years from being a less-developed place on the outskirts of Chennai. One could clearly see widened eight-lane roads, hotels, and cafes in a location that hardly had one or two tea