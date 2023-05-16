Foreign VC investors cut telecom allocations by 97% since 2018-19

Foreign Venture Capital (VC) investors cut their exposure to the beleaguered telecommunication sector by 97 per cent during the Covid-19 pandemic, marking one of their biggest cuts among large sectors.
The overall exposure fell from Rs 4,923 crore in March 2019 to Rs 166 crore in March 2023, according to data. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) provides information on foreign VC investors on a periodic basis. Other major sectors have also seen a decline in allocations since March 2019. Information technology had investments worth Rs 4,457 crore in March 2019. This fell to Rs 3,448 crore in March 2023. Other sectors which saw a decline in allocations include biotechnology, media and entertainment, services, and industrial products.
There has been an increase in the share of allocations towards the pharmaceutical sector from Rs 177 crore to Rs 656 crore in the same period (chart 1). The share of allocations to sectors
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or