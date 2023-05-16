Foreign VC investors cut telecom allocations by 97% since 2018-19

In this section

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

Suryoday Small Finance Bank posts profit of Rs 39 cr for Jan-Mar

Go First backs emergency arbitration in dispute with Pratt & Whitney

Tighter quality of service norms for telecom service providers on the cards

Regulation of OTT apps to be clarified in revised telecom bill: Report

Need separate pan-India licence for Satellite Earth Station Gateways: TRAI

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

India may emerge as China's alternative for telecom solutions, say experts

Foreign Venture Capital (VC) investors cut their exposure to the beleaguered telecommunication sector by 97 per cent during the Covid-19 pandemic, marking one of their biggest cuts among large sectors.

The overall exposure fell from Rs 4,923 crore in March 2019 to Rs 166 crore in March 2023, according to data. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) provides information on foreign VC investors on a periodic basis. Other major sectors have also seen a decline in allocations since March 2019. Information technology had investments worth Rs 4,457 crore in March 2019. This fell to Rs 3,448 crore in March 2023. Other sectors which saw a decline in allocations include biotechnology, media and entertainment, services, and industrial products.

There has been an increase in the share of allocations towards the pharmaceutical sector from Rs 177 crore to Rs 656 crore in the same period (chart 1). The share of allocations to sectors

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com