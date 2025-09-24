Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Forevermark opens 1st flagship store in Delhi, plans 100 outlets by 2030

Forevermark opens 1st flagship store in Delhi, plans 100 outlets by 2030

Forevermark targets metros and tier II cities with affordable luxury focus

(L-R) Shweta Harit, chief executive officer, Forevermark, and global senior vice-president at De Beers Group & Sandrine Conseiller, chief executive officer - brands and diamond desirability, De Beers Group.
premium

(L-R) Shweta Harit, chief executive officer, Forevermark, and global senior vice-president at De Beers Group & Sandrine Conseiller, chief executive officer - brands and diamond desirability, De Beers Group.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

De Beers Group is strengthening its presence in India, with the launch of its first Forevermark jewellery store in Delhi on Wednesday, marking a significant shift by repositioning the luxury diamond brand as a standalone jewellery line.
 
“This is a very different model and a reset in many ways. We have our name on the door now, which allows us to provide a seamless experience to customers across our stores over the country,” said Shweta Harit, chief executive officer, Forevermark, and global senior vice-president at De Beers Group.
 
The brand has outlined an aggressive growth path, going beyond the metro
Topics : De Beers Group Diamond industry jewellery sale
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon