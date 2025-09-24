Forevermark opens 1st flagship store in Delhi, plans 100 outlets by 2030

De Beers Group is strengthening its presence in India, with the launch of its first Forevermark jewellery store in Delhi on Wednesday, marking a significant shift by repositioning the luxury diamond brand as a standalone jewellery line.

“This is a very different model and a reset in many ways. We have our name on the door now, which allows us to provide a seamless experience to customers across our stores over the country,” said Shweta Harit, chief executive officer, Forevermark, and global senior vice-president at De Beers Group.

The brand has outlined an aggressive growth path, going beyond the metro