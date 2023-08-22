Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.14%)
65309.47 + 93.38
Nifty (0.17%)
19426.55 + 32.95
Nifty Midcap (0.94%)
38483.20 + 356.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
5378.20 + 46.25
Nifty Bank (0.14%)
44062.95 + 60.95
Heatmap

Forging hope amidst closure: New beginnings for GM's Talegaon Plant?

The workforce at the facility holds onto aspirations of resurgence, hopeful for opportunities with Hyundai's asset transfer deal

General Motors, GM Talegaon plant
Premium

General Motors, Talegaon plant

Sohini Das Talegaon
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us
The General Motors (GM) plant in the Talegaon industrial belt paints a picture of quiet solitude on a Saturday afternoon. The sprawling 300-acre stretch on the outskirts of Pune in Maharashtra boasts vibrant greenery nurtured by recent monsoons. A meticulously landscaped pathway from the main entrance is lined with well-groomed plants.

Inside the facility, a couple of contract workers can be spotted. According to the gate security, they're engaged in plant maintenance tasks. Outside, a dusty notice-board displays a col

Also Read

Hyundai signs deal to acquire General Motors' Talegaon manufacturing plant

Hyundai to launch Tata Punch rival micro-SUV Exter in Aug; details here

Hyundai inks pact to acquire General Motors India's Talegaon factory

Hyundai July sales: Total sales up 4% YoY at 66,701 units, exports rise 20%

Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 vehicles in US over damaged electrical component

LIC acquires 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services through demerger process

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional land

Time to shut down production of ICE scooters: Ola Electric CEO Bhavish

Real estate platform NoBroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Topics : General Motors General Motors India Indian workforce GM Talegaon Plant Talegaon plant Companies

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaMadras Day 2023Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional landReal estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon