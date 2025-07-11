Foxconn's Chinese engineer recall: Govt confident in Apple's India plans

The government is not much concerned about the possible disruption to Apple India’s iPhone production plans, including that of the latest variant, the iPhone 17, on account of China’s decision to recall Foxconn’s Chinese engineers, senior government officials said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is, however, monitoring the situation and is confident that “Apple’s contingency plans” will kick in and the company will be able to manage the situation, said a senior government official asking not to be named. “They (Apple) are tapping other countries for engineering and training talent. While we track production targets, it is