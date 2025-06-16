Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's India share in global assets hits 11%

Taiwanese electronic manufacturing services giant Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group) has recorded its fastest global growth in India, with the country’s share of the company’s non-current global assets rising fourfold in just three years and more than doubling in the last two. Over the same period, however, its asset share in China has gradually slid.

According to global research by S&P Global Ratings, Hon Hai’s India share of global assets stood at just 2.6 per cent in 2022 — the year the production-linked incentive scheme for mobile devices was launched. This figure has since sharply risen to 10.8 per cent