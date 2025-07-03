Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Foxconn Technology's 'Plan B' to rescue iPhone production in India

Foxconn Technology's 'Plan B' to rescue iPhone production in India

Foxconn operates 223 factories and offices across 24 countries, including 12 in India

Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said that both Apple and Foxconn were, for the last four-to-five months, aware of the possibility of losing Chinese engineers

Aashish AryanShine Jacob New Delhi/Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

A day after news emerged that Foxconn Technology Group was “forced” by Beijing to send back its Chinese engineers and technicians from its Tamil Nadu plant, sources indicate that the global electronics giant has already drawn up an alternative plan to rescue its India iPhone 17 production by bringing in experts from mainly Taiwan and the US.
 
The move to call back employees is seen as a strategy to disrupt the efforts by Western tech firms to shift manufacturing away from China. It is also seen as a continuation of the diplomatic tussle between India and China. Chinese authorities were
