Foxconn Technology's 'Plan B' to rescue iPhone production in India

A day after news emerged that Foxconn Technology Group was “forced” by Beijing to send back its Chinese engineers and technicians from its Tamil Nadu plant, sources indicate that the global electronics giant has already drawn up an alternative plan to rescue its India iPhone 17 production by bringing in experts from mainly Taiwan and the US.

The move to call back employees is seen as a strategy to disrupt the efforts by Western tech firms to shift manufacturing away from China. It is also seen as a continuation of the diplomatic tussle between India and China. Chinese authorities were