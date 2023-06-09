From Batman to Sholay, icons that have fought and won the trademark fight

This is not the first logo battle that DC Comics has won. In May 2019, Indonesia’s legal system ruled against DC in a legal battle with PT Marxing Fam Makmur, a Surabaya-based food and beverage company, over its Superman-themed snacks. Marxing had been using Superman on its products (biscuits, ice cream and chocolate bars) since 1993. But in November 2020, in a new legal appeal, the Central Jakarta Comm

The firm, Commerciale Italiana and Luigi Aprile, had intended to use the image of a black bat inside a white oval frame on its products and tried to prove that people don't always link the bat sign to the Caped Crusader. However, the General Court, Europe’s second-highest tribunal, ruled that the icon is distinctive enough to warrant its trademark on all items.