close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

From Batman to Sholay, icons that have fought and won the trademark fight

Characters, stars and properties across pop culture have found themselves defending, sometimes violating, intellectual property laws

Debarghya Sanyal New Delhi
GIPC's IP Index: India improves score, ranks 40th among 53 countries
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Batman just added a new name to his rogues’ gallery. This time, it is an Italian clothing retailer that has failed to beat the Dark Knight. The fight was over trademark.
The firm, Commerciale Italiana and Luigi Aprile, had intended to use the image of a black bat inside a white oval frame on its products and tried to prove that people don't always link the bat sign to the Caped Crusader. However, the General Court, Europe’s second-highest tribunal, ruled that the icon is distinctive enough to warrant its trademark on all items.
This is not the first logo battle that DC Comics has won. In May 2019, Indonesia’s legal system ruled against DC in a legal battle with PT Marxing Fam Makmur, a Surabaya-based food and beverage company, over its Superman-themed snacks. Marxing had been using Superman on its products (biscuits, ice cream and chocolate bars) since 1993. But in November 2020, in a new legal appeal, the Central Jakarta Comm
Or

Also Read

Protection of intellectual property rights: US retains India on watchlist

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

Delhi HC restrains firm from using Swiss Military symbol in trademark case

HC recognises 'H' logo of Hermes as trademark, rules against Mumbai firm

Competition Bill: Panel asks for explicit definition of material influence

Life Insurance Corporation increases stake in SAIL by 2.001% to 8.687%

Zydus begins Phase-IV trial for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drug

Voting on resolution plan for Hinduja Group's Reliance Capital begins today

SpiceJet to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Topics : intellectual property Trademark

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon