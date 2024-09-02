From Google to Amazon, TN turns top AI destination for global majors

With investments and projects coming from Google, PayPal, Applied Materials, Amazon Web Services, and many more, Tamil Nadu is fast becoming the favourite destination for artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives in India.

The global giant Google is betting big on the state for a long-term play in AI, as the Tamil Nadu AI Labs by the company is set to be on track soon. According to sources, the interest from the above-mentioned companies may even revolutionise the transportation system in Chennai as AI-enabled, linking the suburban rail to buses to taxi services under one platform.

Not just that, Google and